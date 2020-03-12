HMD-Global publikuje nowy harmonogram aktualizacji do Androida 10

AndroidNewsy

Pandemia wirusa COVID-19 z dnia na dzień wpływa coraz więcej rzeczy. Zamykane lokale, odwoływane masowe impresy i wiele różnych przesunięć. Do takich przesunięć należą aktualizacje smartfonów Nokii do Androida 10. CPO HMD-Global – Juho Sarvikas podzielił się na Twitterze nowym harmonogramem aktualizacji różnych modeli Nokii.



Zmiana terminów aktualizacji spowodowana jest właśnie koronawirusem, a one same mogą się minimalnie różnić zależnie od regionu. Tak prezentuje się nowy harmonogram aktualizacji do Androida 10 u wybranych modeli:

  • Nokia 2.2 – koniec Q1
  • Nokia 2.3 – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 3.2 – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 4.2 – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 6.2 – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 7.2 – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 3.1 Plus – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco – przełom Q1 i Q2
  • Nokia 5.1 Plus – początek Q2
  • Nokia 1 Plus – początek Q2
  • Nokia 2.1 – połowa Q2
  • Nokia 3.1 – połowa Q2
  • Nokia 5.1 – połowa Q2
  • Nokia 1 – połowa Q2
Źródło: Twitter – @sarvikas

