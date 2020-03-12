HMD-Global publikuje nowy harmonogram aktualizacji do Androida 10

Pandemia wirusa COVID-19 z dnia na dzień wpływa coraz więcej rzeczy. Zamykane lokale, odwoływane masowe impresy i wiele różnych przesunięć. Do takich przesunięć należą aktualizacje smartfonów Nokii do Androida 10. CPO HMD-Global – Juho Sarvikas podzielił się na Twitterze nowym harmonogramem aktualizacji różnych modeli Nokii.
While we have taken all the steps to fight COVID-19, we still aim to be the fastest brand to update its portfolio to Android 10. Although our schedule changed a bit, we’re proud to announce a number of phones will be upgraded soon and excited to share our new roadmap: pic.twitter.com/nKEYSkI8Ow
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 11, 2020
